Capitol Report: Senator Chris Murphy on the Trump administration’s slow response to the virus, Medical Supply Chain Emergency Act

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Easter Sunday 2020, churches are empty, brunches are banned, and the Easter Bunny isn’t making a peep, all because of the coronavirus pandemic. The reality is, Senator Chris Murphy says, there is no quick fix.

As the death toll from the COVID-19 crisis rises, so do the number of people losing their jobs. The ‘flattening of the curve’ isn’t a quick process. The tentacles from the economic fallout will touch everyone.

Should our federal government have seen this coming? Should they have been more prepared?

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) says yes. In a tweet from February 5 – more than two months ago – he said the after leaving an administration briefing on the virus, it was clear “they aren’t taking this seriously enough”

Senator Murphy joins the Capitol Report panel to talk about how this country could have gotten more ahead of the crisis and how he’s leading the charge on the Medical Supply Chain Emergency Act.

Murphy says, “Our bill calls for a minimum of 500 million N95 masks and pairs of medical gloves, 20 million face shields and surgical gowns, and 200,000 medical ventilators, and allows these powers to be used to set production goals for any other products deemed integral to this response.”