Capitol Report: Senator Ryan Fazio sworn in, flipping the Fairfield County seat to Republican

(WTNH) – Connecticut has a new state senator. Republican Ryan Fazio was sworn in last Thursday.

What makes this interesting is that Fazio was able to flip the Fairfield County seat that was held by Democrat Alex Kasser who resigned in June.

Fazio’s victory caught the attention of CNN Editor at Large Chris Cillizza, who penned a piece titled “This Election Should Scare Democrats.”

Since President Joe Biden took office, this is the first legislative seat in the country that flipped from blue to red.

