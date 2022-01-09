Capitol Report: Several Democrats stepping away from positions at the state Capitol

Capitol Report

by: Jon Rosen

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) – Hartford State Representative Brandon McGee is stepping aside to work on Governor Ned Lamont’s re-election campaign. McGee has spent more than a decade at the Capitol and he’s now turning his focus to the man in charge.

“I’ve known Ned for a long time. This is a great opportunity to continue that work,” McGee said.

The list of departing Democrats is growing. State Senator Will Haskell will not seek re-election. Instead, he is going to law school.

The 25-year-old is a grizzled veteran inside the halls of the Capitol. Haskell was first elected to the Senate at just 22-years-old.

The other big Democrat to step away recently is Caroline Simmons who is now mayor of Stamford.

Watch the video above for the full segment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss