Capitol Report: Several Democrats stepping away from positions at the state Capitol

(WTNH) – Hartford State Representative Brandon McGee is stepping aside to work on Governor Ned Lamont’s re-election campaign. McGee has spent more than a decade at the Capitol and he’s now turning his focus to the man in charge.

“I’ve known Ned for a long time. This is a great opportunity to continue that work,” McGee said.

The list of departing Democrats is growing. State Senator Will Haskell will not seek re-election. Instead, he is going to law school.

The 25-year-old is a grizzled veteran inside the halls of the Capitol. Haskell was first elected to the Senate at just 22-years-old.

The other big Democrat to step away recently is Caroline Simmons who is now mayor of Stamford.

