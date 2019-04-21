Capitol Report: several proposed state laws are targeting the younger generation

(WTNH) - Lawmakers are targeting the younger generation! We're talking about the changes they're trying to make in Hartford.

They're talking taxes and new laws on everything to do with your kids.

Democrats are looking to hike up the taxes on sugary drinks to curb the obesity epidemic.

As a kid in school, ever put suntan lotion on? Last week, the legislature was busy at work making that.

Remember when your parents didn't really care where they changed your brother's diaper?

Like on the sidewalk, in a restaurant, in church? The legislature is hard at work at passing a bill to add diaper changing stations to men's restrooms.