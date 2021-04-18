Capitol Report: Shelton Mayor to run for 16th term; Sen. Murphy recovering from orthopedic procedure

Talk about longevity. Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti plans on running for a 16th term this November. Lauretti took a stab that the Governor’s office in 2018, but didn’t make it onto the primary ballot.

He told the Connecticut Post last week, “These are exciting times. I’m not planning to go anywhere.”

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy had surgery to repair what’s called tibiofibular arthrodesis. Rumor has it, it could be due to an old ultimate frisbee injury suffered at Williams College, but we’ve yet to confirm this. The Murph will be hobbling around the capitol on crutches for the next few weeks. We wish him a speedy recovery.