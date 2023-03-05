NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Should age matter when it comes to politicians?

A milestone moment for Connecticut Congressman Rosa DeLauro, who celebrated her 80th birthday last week.

President Joe Biden is 80, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is 77 and Congressman John Larson is about to turn 75.

When Republican Nikki Haley launched her bid for president a couple of weeks ago, she said, “In the America I see, the permanent politician will finally retire. We’ll have term limits for Congress. And mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old.”

Tom Dudchick and the Capitol Report team — former Connecticut Senate Minority Leader John McKinney (R), former Connecticut Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz (D), Republican strategist Liz Kurantowicz and Bloomfield Mayor Danielle Wong (D) — weigh in.