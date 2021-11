(WTNH) – Should it stay, or should it go? The debate continues over the plan to remove the State Capitol statue of Captain John Mason.

Mason led the Pequot massacre in the 1600s. The battle over that statue is opening old wounds.

Related Content State Capitol Mason statue debate opening old wounds

Historians want it to stay, but Native Americans say it should go.

Chief Political Correspondent Jodi Latina has the full story on what some call a reckoning with history.

Watch the video above for the full segment.