Capitol Report: Should student-athletes in the NCAA be paid to play? Sign endorsement deals?

Both NBA All-Star Draymond Green and Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy are vocal critics of the NCAA, reaping huge profits off the backs of student-athletes.

Aside from their free education, they don’t see a dime from the billions of dollars generated by college sports programs. The way Murphy sees it, players should have the freedom to sign endorsement deals.

The United States Supreme Court seems to be leaning in this direction. Last week, justices heard a case on the issue, questioning whether the concept of amateurism holds up at all.