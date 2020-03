(WTNH) — Should you need to flash an identification to buy a Red Bull energy drink?

If Red Bull gives you wings, then there are some in Connecticut who would like to see them ‘clipped.’

A group of students and parents are pushing a bill that would ban the sale of energy drinks to anyone under the age of 16.

According to the Hartford Courant a cent survey of almost 400 parents found 96% would be upset to learn their child consumed an energy drink.