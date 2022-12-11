(WTNH) – Connecticut-based Sikorsky got some bad news last week. Sikorsky lost out on a $1.3 billion contract to develop the next generation of helicopters for the U.S. Army.

The Army went with Bell Textron, based in Texas, to build the replacement for Sikorsky-made Black Hawks.

Governor Ned Lamont called the news “disappointing.” Earlier this year, Connecticut cut a deal with Sikorsky to provide $75 million in tax credit incentives and in exchange, Sikorsky would keep headquarters in Stratford along with thousands of jobs.

