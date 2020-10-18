Capitol Report: Some ongoing absentee ballot issues happening across Connecticut

There have been some issues around the state concerning absentee ballots.

In Vernon, Some voters got ballots with the wrong candidates.

This led to a small dust-up and finger-pointing between Vernon officials and the Secretary of the State about what happened.

