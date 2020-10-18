Capitol Report: Some ongoing absentee ballot issues happening across Connecticut

Capitol Report

by:

Posted: / Updated:

There have been some issues around the state concerning absentee ballots.

In Vernon, Some voters got ballots with the wrong candidates.

This led to a small dust-up and finger-pointing between Vernon officials and the Secretary of the State about what happened.

News 8 Political Correspondent Jodi Latina joined Capitol Report to talk more about some of these ongoing absentee ballot issues.

Watch the video above for more.

STAY TUNED: News 8 to broadcast debate between candidates for CT’s Third Congressional District, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss