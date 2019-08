(WTNH)–The proposed gaming bill is about jobs and money. The Mohegan and Mashantuckets are huge employers and taxpayers, and lawmakers representing gaming districts are eager to move forward.

The deal would allow the tribes to build a Bridgeport Casino and conduct internet gambling & sports betting in their casinos.

The governor is sceptical of the bill, and so are others among the legislative committee that oversee all forms of gambling.

