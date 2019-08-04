Capitol Report: Soupy details of proposed casino bill

Capitol Report

by: Jon Rosen

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH)–Lawmakers pulled a summer surprise last Wednesday, rolling out proposed legislation to expand the gambling footprint of the Mashantucket and Mohegan Tribes. The deal allows them to build a Bridgeport casino, conduct internet gambling and sports betting at their casinos.

There’s a lot of enthusiasm about the bipartisan bill, but the governor is a bit skeptical.

Connecticut Post Columnist and Associate Editor Dan Haar tells us why he claims the latest developments in the Bridgeport casino plan are comparable to a ‘dented can of soup’.

Watch the video above for more.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss