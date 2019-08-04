Capitol Report: More details on proposed casino bill

(WTNH)–Lawmakers pulled a summer surprise last Wednesday, rolling out proposed legislation to expand the gambling footprint of the Mashantucket and Mohegan Tribes. The deal allows them to build a Bridgeport casino, conduct internet gambling and sports betting at their casinos.

There’s a lot of enthusiasm about the bipartisan bill, but the governor is a bit skeptical.

Connecticut Post Columnist and Associate Editor Dan Haar tells us why he claims the latest developments in the Bridgeport casino plan are comparable to a ‘dented can of soup’.

