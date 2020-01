(WTNH) — There is a Special Election Tuesday in Connecticut’s 48th District to fill the House seat of long-time Democrat Linda Orange who passed away from pancreatic cancer last year.

The district includes Colchester, Windham, Lebanon, and Mansfield.

Republicans are talking tolls, and it’s a good strategy.

In November, Cathy Osten lost her job as First Selectman of Sprague and tools may be to blame.