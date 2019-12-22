Capitol Report: Special Session to address ‘leftover’ issues, Trump Impeachment, and Pro-tolls counter protests

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three days until Christmas for Ned and the Lamonts; will the governor get his wish for the toll plan he wants? Republicans don’t want tolls; they call it ‘brash’; they say ‘prioritize progress; let’s borrow the cash.’ For the third time ever, a vote to impeach. But is getting rid of Trump far out of reach?

The General Assembly returned to the Capitol last Wednesday for a Special Session to finish work on a Hospital Reimbursement Settlement and a bill clarifying how restaurants pay tipped waitstaff when they do ‘non-tipped’ work.

What remains ‘unresolved’ is transportation and tolls.

Another special session is expected in January and the GOP is accusing Governor Lamont of holding back road money for cities and towns until he gets his way on tolls.

The ‘No-Tolls Connecticut’ protesters continue to make a lot of noise. They showed up at the Capitol last Wednesday to hand Governor Lamont 500 pink slips gathered at other ‘No Toll’ events…and they had some company.

From the newly-formed ‘Pro-Tolls = Pro-Connecticut,’ they favor tolls on all vehicles.