Capitol Report: Staff Shake Ups at the State Capitol

(WTNH)–Jahana Hayes is only 6 months into the gig and Republicans are already lining up to unseat the 5th District Congresswoman.

Former US Attorney Davis Sullivan is seeking the GOP nomination. His main policy concern is how federal taxation impacts Connecticut.

Hayes tells News 8 she’s not surprised challengers are out there, but remains focused on her agenda.

At the same time, Hayes’ Chief of Staff Joe Dunn resigned last week. Hayes says she’s grateful for Dunn’s work during the transition, but it was time for a change.

Governor Lamont was also forced to reshuffle his leadership deck last week. Lamont replaced outgoing senior adviser Colleen Flanagan Johnson with Jonathan Harris.

Harris is a former state senator and former Mayor of West Hartford. Johnson is leaving government and going back to Cigna while former NBC 30 political reporter Max Reiss is taking over as Director of Communications.

Reiss replaces Maribel La Luz who is moving on to the Department of Economic and Community Development.

