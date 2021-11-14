Capitol Report: State asks high schoolers to decide how a chunk of COVID relief money will be spent, a look at the run for Secretary of the State

(WTNH) – A contest is being launched in Connecticut that will give students a voice about how a chunk of COVID relief money will be spent. But, when you see a former state representative getting indicted on charges of defrauding West Haven out of $600,000 in COVID relief money, maybe giving high schoolers a voice on the issue isn’t such a bad idea after all.

“I think fostering this bridge between different sides, students, families, teachers, staff, administration, and government, it’s really going to help us create a learning environment that benefits everybody,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

In case you forgot, Denise Merrill is not seeking re-election as Secretary of the State and there are a few hungry Democrats looking to fill the seat. Sacred Heart asked Democratic voters about that too.

Right now, State Representative Hilda Santiago, who is assistant Deputy Speaker, State Senator Matt Lesser, and State Representative Josh Elliott are all neck and neck. Of the voters asked, 76 percent are uncertain.