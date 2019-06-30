Capitol Report: State budget is now a done deal

(WTNH)–In a ceremony created for Twitter fans everywhere, Governor Lamont put his ‘John Hancock’ on the 2 year, $43 billion budget last Wednesday.

That same day, the governor held his second bond commission meeting of the year approving $850 million for transportation projects for the next 12 months. But, the governor says we need “double” that amount and is still pushing his tolling plan.

Republicans say Lamont doesn’t have the votes and their “prioritize progress” borrowing plan is the only alternative.

State Rep. Josh Elliott from Hamden is a progressive Democrat who wants tolls. He tells the New Haven Independent a special session ‘ain’t gonna happen’.

Connecticut Republicans are sticking with party chair, J. R. Romano.

Under Romano’s watch, the GOP lost House and Senate seats, the governor’s race, and all of the midterms.

On the flip side, Romano’s backers recognize his fundraising efforts and ability to unify the party are big parts of the gig.

The UConn Huskies are moving back to the Big East after 6 years in the American Athletic Conference. The university will shell out at least $10 million in exit fees, and another $3.5 million to join the Big East.

But, what will happen to UConn football? The Big East doesn’t have football in their program, and it is unlikely the AAC can keep UConn as a ‘football only’ member.

