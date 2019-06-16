Capitol Report: State Budget remains unsigned, creating more debate

(WTNH) - Republicans are taking a serious 'whack' at the still unsigned state budget passed by the Democratic controlled General Assembly.

GOP leaders say the budget is 'out of balance', 'unconstitutional' and subject to legal challenge.

The big issue? It includes plans to refinance union pensions and health care benefits

Which still haven't been approved by the unions.

Watch the video for more.

