Capitol Report: State, city leaders working to stop juvenile crime; New Haven’s Mayor Elicker clinches big endorsement for reelection

(WTNH) — Seeking solutions to stopping juvenile crime and finding ways to reform the juvenile justice system remain hot-button issues in the state.

Last week saw the arrest of a 14-year-old from New Haven who is accused of stealing five cars in one night in Plainfield.

Glastonbury held a forum Thursday to talk about recent incidents there. This as state lawmakers continue to meet with police and judges to draft ideas that would make it easier to stop repeat offenders. Lawmakers admit this isn’t easy but agree something needs to be done.

This will be up to the legislature but Gov. Ned Lamont says for first-time offenders he’s not interested in a ‘lock ’em up’ approach. But believes changes are needed for repeat offenders.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, whose first term in office has been dominated and defined by the COVID-19 pandemic, is facing a potential primary challenge within his own party.

But last week, he picked up a big endorsement from 13 unions who say they are backing Elicker for bringing construction jobs to the city and growing apprenticeship programs to put locals in a position to fill these jobs.

Mayor Elicker’s opponent, Karen Dubois-Walton, has been relentless these past few months, slamming the mayor for being weak on crime, failing to lower taxes, and not seeing eye-to-eye on housing and education.