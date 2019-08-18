Capitol Report: state dairy farmers and nursing homes facing crisis

(WTNH) — Connecticut dairy farmers are facing a serious crisis and so are a number of state nursing homes.

The high cost of operating farms combined with the low cost of milk makes it hard for farmers to stay in business. The US trade war with China and Mexico also plays a role. Dairy farmers met with the Rural Caucus last week, they are asking the state for help.

As for Connecticut’s nursing homes, what is happening with their Medicaid reimbursements? Chief political correspondent, Mark Davis, has more in the video above.