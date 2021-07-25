Capitol Report: State leaders celebrate National Hot Dog day at CT businesses

Capitol Report

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — What’s more American than our governor grabbing a hot dog in the middle of the summer? Nothing!

Gov. Ned Lamont went to Bart’s Drive-In in Windsor this week and chowed down on a chili dog for National Hot Dog Day.

RELATED: Is a hot dog a sandwich? Hot Dog Council takes a side in heated debate on National Hot Dog Day

When it comes to hot dogs in New Haven, there’s only one name you need to know: Hummel’s.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker combined work and lunch Wednesday. He helped celebrate Hummel’s 88th year in New Haven by doing what else? Eating a hot dog and telling hot dog jokes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss