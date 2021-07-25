Capitol Report: State leaders celebrate National Hot Dog day at CT businesses

(WTNH) — What’s more American than our governor grabbing a hot dog in the middle of the summer? Nothing!

Gov. Ned Lamont went to Bart’s Drive-In in Windsor this week and chowed down on a chili dog for National Hot Dog Day.

RELATED: Is a hot dog a sandwich? Hot Dog Council takes a side in heated debate on National Hot Dog Day

When it comes to hot dogs in New Haven, there’s only one name you need to know: Hummel’s.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker combined work and lunch Wednesday. He helped celebrate Hummel’s 88th year in New Haven by doing what else? Eating a hot dog and telling hot dog jokes.