Capitol Report: State officials concerned about online, offline intimidation ahead of presidential election

We are approaching the 2-week mark until Election Day. Can it get any uglier?

From the race for the White House to the race for dog catcher, it seems every day there is name-calling, racist taunts and attacks, and concerns about voter intimidation.

This is shaping up to be the most contentious Election Day and night of our lives. The campaign vitriol reached new levels last week when someone unleashed a racist ‘Zoom bomb’ attack during a virtual town hall against Connecticut congresswoman Jahana Hayes.

A lot of politicians would like to simply “silence the haters” by blocking them on social media.

Easier said than done.

The Hartford Courant’s Daniela Altimari reported last week that some Connecticut senators, including Tony Hwang, Matt lesser, and Will Haskell, have tried blocking their critics on social media.

The courts say if you use social media in an official capacity, you are violating the First Amendment.

The ACLU of Connecticut doesn’t think too highly of this either, saying, “People have a right to protest and petition our government, whether we use a bullhorn or a tweet to do so.”

Whether you’re voting absentee or heading to the polls, there are concerns about voter intimidation.

Last Thursday, the Secretary of the State and Attorney General put everyone on notice about state and federal laws protecting voters.

Could Connecticut’s new police accountability law have a potential impact at the voting booth?

Police unions across the state are throwing their support behind GOP candidates.

In Hartford, the police union came right out and blamed the law for a recent spike in violent crime.

The union says officers don’t have the support and don’t have the tools to crack down on crime.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin sees it differently.