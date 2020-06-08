Capitol Report: State Rep. Fishbein apologizes after tweeting racist meme, First Selectwoman Pierog retracts insensitive post

(WTNH) — When are they going to learn? Whatever you put out there stays out there. A couple of Connecticut politicians let their fingers do the talking last week and it got them in a bit of a pickle.

Republican State Representative Craig Fishbein of Wallingford was criticized for sending out a racist meme in a re-tweet. Democrats slammed him for it. Republicans also condemned it.

Fishbein apologized and admits it was the wrong thing to do.

Bolton’s First Selectwoman Sandra Pierog – who is a Democrat – went on Facebook to tell critics of her concerns about people not social distancing, that “may the virus strike down your homes so you know where I am coming from.”

Why is it so hard to not hit send?

