(WTNH) – There’s a bill proposal floating around the State Capitol.

Republican State Rep. Irene Haines wants to ban the release of helium balloons in Connecticut. The bill’s statement of purpose is to limit harm to Long Island Sound and other waterways from balloon trash when they come back down to Earth.

If you’re caught releasing a balloon, it would mean a fine. Rhode Island is already doing this.

Watch the video above for the full segment.