Conn. (WTNH) — It is the end of an era at the Connecticut State Capitol: Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano is not running for re-election. He talks to the panel about why.

The move was quite shocker when the news dropped last week about Senator Len Fasano not running for re-election in November.

Fasano talks to the panel about why he’s stepping away, and what’s happening now at the capitol now that it has closed due to social-distancing orders.