Capitol Report: State Senator drops video message to announce he won’t run for re-election; Butler Blue meets Jonathan the Husky

(WTNH) – There’s a 1973 movie starring the great Elliot Gould, called ‘The Long Goodbye’ and that title may sum up the video message that State Senator Kevin Witkos dropped over the holidays.

He announced he won’t run for re-election in 2022. The 2-minute video was a nice pat on the back to all Witkos has accomplished while serving Connecticut’s 8th District.

UConn and Butler University have a recent history together on the basketball court. UConn defeated Butler to win the NCAA Men’s title in 2011. Now, they’re Big East opponents. Last week, Jonathan the Husky got to have a playdate with Butler Blue when the Bulldogs came to town to play UConn.

Butler Blue has become a bit of a social media darling. The university has started taking Blue to all their road games to visit famous locations and frolic with other mascots.