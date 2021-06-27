Capitol Report: State Senator Kasser, co-sponsor of ‘Jennifers’ Law’, resigns citing contentious divorce

The clouds are thinning out, so we should see quite a bit of sunshine this afternoon. Things are really going to heat up inland--highs will be in the low 90s--the start of a heat wave. If you want to stay cooler, you'll have to head to the shoreline where highs will be in the mid 80s. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s across the state through Wednesday. A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect since the heat index will range from 98° to 104°. Please take care of yourselves, your pets, and check on your elderly neighbors!

This Afternoon: Increasing sun. Hot and humid, highs in the mid 80s at the shoreline to low 90s inland. Inland heat index in the upper 90s.