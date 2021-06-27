Capitol Report: State Senator Kasser, co-sponsor of ‘Jennifers’ Law’, resigns citing contentious divorce

(WTNH) — Democratic State Senator Alex Kasser resigned last week citing her bitter and contentious three-year divorce battle with her Morgan Stanley Executive Husband.

She released a candid statement explaining her reasoning behind the decision, saying, in part, “Seth Bergstein uses his powerful position at Morgan Stanley to enable his conduct, so I must work even harder to fight for my freedom…Because of the enormous time and energy this consumes, I can no longer serve my constituents to my fullest ability.”

