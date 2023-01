(WTNH) – Guess who’s running for mayor of Bridgeport again? State Senator Marilyn Moore.

In the 2019 primary, Moore won the machine count against Mayor Joe Ganim, but when the absentee ballots were tallied up, the lead swung back to Ganim.

This led to a legal challenge that went all the way to the Connecticut Supreme Court, but Ganim prevailed.

