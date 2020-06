(WTNH) -- 8 minutes and 46 seconds. It's not easy to say out loud. George Floyd's death while handcuffed by the Minneapolis Police serves as a long-overdue wake-up call about systematic racism and police brutality in this country.

Those 8:46 minutes are nothing new. What happened in Minneapolis happens far too often in this country. Floyd just happened to be the tipping point. Those 8:46 minutes need to be a catalyst for change in our country.