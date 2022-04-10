(WTNH) – It’s never a dull moment in the world of Connecticut politics. Governor Ned Lamont tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Lamont’s potential opponent in the 2022 election now has a running mate. Bob Stefanowski tabbed State Rep. Laura Devlin of Fairfield as his choice for lt. governor.

Plus, State Treasurer Shawn Wooden dropped a bomb that he will not seek re-election this fall. Wooden was elected treasurer in 2019 and says he wants to spend more time with his family.

In an emailed statement, Wooden said, “Like other working families, mine too faces the day-to-day pressures of family life. Things like juggling financial resources to pay for college or making the time needed to teach children life’s most important lessons aren’t always easy in public life.”

