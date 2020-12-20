Capitol Report: State Treasurer Shawn Wooden looks to erase doubts about Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness

A big part of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout will be a public awareness campaign to get people on board.

Vice President Mike Pence, The Second Lady, and Surgeon General rolled up their sleeves and got the vaccine Friday.

It’s part of an effort to ease public skepticism about the vaccine, especially among communities of color that have seen some of the highest numbers of covid-19 cases.

And State Treasurer Shawn Wooden has some thoughts on how to get people on board in those communities. He joined Capitol Report to discuss this topic further.