HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If there was ever a time for the state to have a ‘rainy day’ fund, this is it. Connecticut State Treasurer Shawn Wooden joins the panel to talk about what the state’s fiscal footing looks like as the coronavirus crisis stretches past a month.

Governor Ned Lamont last week said the state appears to be in good shape to weather this fiscal storm through the fiscal year, but how does it look now? And what is it doing to look like moving forward?