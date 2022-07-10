(WTNH) – The state started a first of its kind program in the country, a locally-run paid family and medical leave program. Workers who need paid time off have flooded the system.

There is now a backlog at the paid leave office. The executive director says the office, which started taking applications 7 months ago, was overwhelmed during the omicron COVID outbreak. She says it’s now been cleared up, and so far, they’ve helped 22,000 people and paid out $100 million.

A new mom from Waterbury reached out o News 8 saying she applied in February, and it took three months to get approved. During that time, she had her son, Lincoln, but she did not get a check for the maternity leave for nearly a month and says the case manager at the paid leave program was not sympathetic.

