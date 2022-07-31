(WTNH) – For the past couple of months, and even up until last week, most of the Bob Stefanowski summer tour campaign stops have been squarely focused on inflation and the economy.

Last Thursday, Stefanowski turned his attention to Connecticut’s prisons. He headed to the prison in Cheshire, calling for both staffing reforms and infrastructure improvements at the aging prison. Stefanowski and others have said Cheshire is lacking adequate water supply and air conditioning.

News 8 asked the Department of Correction about access to showers and air conditioning at Cheshire Correctional and they said all units are fully operational and individuals have regular access to showers.

When asked about staffing issues Governor Ned Lamont said, “we do have a lot of correction officers doing double shifts and that’s no fair to them, and that’s why we are prioritizing getting more people hired as quickly as we can.”

Watch the video above for the full segment.