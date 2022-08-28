(WTNH) – The Independent party candidate is Rob Hotaling. At their party caucus last Tuesday night, the party chair, Mike Telesca, cast the tying vote which kept Bob Stefanowski from grabbing another line on the November ballot.

In 2018, Stefanowski grabbed some 25,000 votes with the Independent line. That can make a big difference. Stefanowski is now mounting a legal challenge of the results, claiming Telesca admitted that with “the help of Democratic operatives” Telesca violated the party’s own by-laws on the spot to deny Stefanowski the Independent party line.

Watch the video above for the full segment.