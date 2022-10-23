(WTNH) – The leaves are changing colors, kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and it’s just 16 days until election day.

Governor Ned Lamont is still riding a wave of strong polling numbers while Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski keeps hammering away at Lamont on three key issues: inflation, corruption, and transparency.

Another issue also popped up last week. Stefanowski made a pledge that if elected, he would not require COVID vaccines for Connecticut children.

