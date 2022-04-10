(WTNH) – GOP gubernatorial candidate, Bob Stefanowski, found himself a running mate last week.

Stefanowski tabbed Fairfield State Rep. Laura Devlin to join him as he seeks what is expected to be a slam-dunk nomination from the GOP at their convention next month.

Back before we knew what COVID-19 was, Devlin was one of the lawmakers leading the charge to stop rookie Governor Ned Lamont from making highway tolls a reality.

Stefanowski and Devlin spoke with News 8’s Chief Political Reporter Dennis House about what they’re bringing to the table for voters in 2022.

Watch the video above for the full segment.