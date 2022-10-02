(WTNH) – Last week, Connecticut released a new statistics report on crime. The good news is crime decreased between 2020 and 2021 in most categories in Connecticut, including violent crime, motor vehicle theft, robbery, and aggravated assault.

Numbers were up for murder and larceny and way up for rape.

Finding ways to combat crime, especially juvenile crime, continues to be another hot-button issue for the Republican gubernatorial candidate.

Last week, Republicans Bob Stefanowski and Laura Devlin unveiled their public safety plan, called the CT Safe Program, which focuses on getting more officers on the road. Both are skeptical about the statistics that show overall crime is down.

Stefanowski and Governor Ned Lamont have sparred over the police accountability bill that takes legal immunity away from officers, but both agree more police are needed.

