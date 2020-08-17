Capitol Report: Stephen Colbert takes on the CT Primary; CT soda company with a thirst for politics

(WTNH) — ‘Late Show’ host Stephen Colbert takes on the Connecticut Primary. And Capitol Report takes you to a Connecticut soda company with a thirst for politics.

In a segment on his show this week, the talk show host saying our votes don’t matter because our presidential primary election is so late in the election process that the candidates have already been decided.

The folks at Avery’s Soda in New Britain are gearing up for election season. They released their ‘Presidential Sodas’; Biden Berry (blue) and Trump Tonic (red).

Avery’s wrote on Facebook, “This soda is about the most exciting thing happening in 2020. Get it while it lasts.”