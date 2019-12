Conn. (WTNH) — Sometimes even Governor Lamont needs a drink…even if it’s milk.

The governor welcomed Stew Leonard’s family to the capitol last week. The undisputed King of Dairy Stores is now 50 years old. It’s founder just turned 90.

If you’ve never been to Stew Leonard’s, a few tips: don’t eat before you go, prepare to be overwhelmed, and you’ll probably go home with more than you need.

Stew’s employs over 1,200 people in Connecticut, not bad for a “small business” owner.