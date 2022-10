(WTNH) – We want to mention a special moment in Hartford that happened a week and a half ago.

The new Stewart McKinney Emergency Shelter for Homeless Men opened in Hartford. Owned and operated by the Community Renewal Team.

The new shelter is in a former hotel in Hartford’s south end. The late Congressman Stewart B. McKinney made it his life work to protect the homeless.

Stewart is Capitol Report’s John McKinney’s dad.

Watch the video above for the full segment.