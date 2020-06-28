Capitol Report: still unknowns as students prepare to return to classroom, Gov. Lamont urges travelers from ‘hot spots’ to take 14-day quarantine

(WTNH) — Getting kids back to school may be the most complicated piece of the COVID-19 puzzle. With so many unknowns and so many different scenarios to consider, state education leaders and Governor Ned Lamont are mapping out broad plans for returning to the classroom when summer vacation ends.

The plan right now is to fully reopen with a laundry list of measures in place to keep students and staff safe when they return. Comprehensive details on that come out Monday.

The other big issue to consider: having a plan should we have a second wave of COVID-19 cases.

One critic on the back to school plan is 5th District Congresswoman and former National Teacher of the Year Jahana Hayes.

Governor Lamont teamed up with New York and New Jersey to create a tri-state, 14-day, voluntary quarantine on travelers arriving from COVID-19 hot zones.

The state’s low infection rate is not only a badge of honor for the governor, but for all of us in CT who helped bend the curve.