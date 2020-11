Buried in the headlines was the election of Connecticut’s Kid Governor.

Meet fifth grader Reese Naughton from Southington.

Reese campaigned on a message of positivity amid the pandemic, focusing on mental and physical health. Teachers describe her as a natural leader, and our sources tell us we should anticipate a peaceful transfer of power.

Reese’s term begins in January. We wish her the best of luck.

