Capitol Report: Sweeping reform passed in special session; clash over ‘qualified immunity’; teachers not pleased with back to school plan

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After four months of Zoom calls, Connecticut lawmakers went back to the capitol building last week for Special Session.

The House easily passed three bills, (one expanding absentee ballot access for November, a second on telehealth, and a third on capping insulin prices for diabetics), but the tough one was police accountability.

It passed early Friday after an all-night debate. But a big issue was a Republican amendment that would have stripped the bill of language limiting qualified immunity, which protects police officers and municipalities from civil lawsuits. But that failed in a tie vote.

You know who has something to say about the police accountability bill? The police.

At a Back the Blue rally last Thursday, many officers said the bill puts their lives in danger.

A caravan of teachers made their way to the capitol last Thursday, too. They are not pleased with the idea of heading back into the classroom this fall.