(WTNH) – If there’s one thing we love at Capitol Report, it’s polls! Last week, News 8/ The Hill/ Emerson Polling released the first post-convention numbers of the 2022 race between Governor Ned Lamont and Republican nominee Bob Stefanowski.

2022 will be a rematch of 2018, but is it shaping up to be a mismatch?

Right now, Lamont has a 13-point lead on Stefanowski. IN 2018, Lamont won the election by a 3-point margin. The big number to focus on is the 12 percent of those polled are still undecided on a candidate.

Lamont is doing extremely well with women and urban voters while riding a wave of popularity for this handling of the pandemic.

