Capitol Report: ‘Temporary’ tolls, Beto O’Rourke visits Newtown to talk gun control

(WTNH) — Transportation and tolls: we have been discussing this ad naseum for months on Capitol Report, but it appears Governor Lamont is trying to work with Republican leaders on his scaled back toll plan.

That would put gantries on just 14 bridges in the state. A new twist: the tolls would be temporary.

The governor says once transportation projects are paid for down-the-road, tolls would get phased out completely.

Former-Presidential Candidate Beto O’Rourke came to Newtown last week for a campaign stop and to meet with gun control advocates.

Gun control is a sensitive issue, especially in a town where the Sandy Hook tragedy is still a presence in the community in which it happened.

A Republican attendee didn’t shy away from sharing her feelings on the issue.