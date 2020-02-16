Capitol Report: Tesla now leasing their electric cars in CT

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Tesla gets creative in Connecticut: if you want to lease a Tesla, you can now do it at the Tesla service center in Milford.

Why is this news? One of Connecticut’s quirkier state laws does not allow car makers to sell directly to the public. You have to go through a dealership.

But, Tesla found a way to kind of skirt the law and now holds a leasing license in Connecticut.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has a goal to get 150,000 electric vehicles on the road in CT by 2025 in a push to reduce greenhouse gases.

This is a baby step in getting there.