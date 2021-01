Sports betting, I-lottery, and online gaming are all on the table this legislative session. All players looking for a piece of the action.

During a public safety committee hearing last week, gaming companies, the Connecticut Lottery

and the tribal nations all made their pitches for legalization.

The tribes say they want to keep private operators out of the deal, otherwise, they’ll stop giving the state $200-million bucks in slot revenues.

